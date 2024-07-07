Bronny James Shines with Potential, Faces Challenges in Lakers Debut

Bronny James, the 19-year-old son of NBA icon LeBron James, made his Summer League debut for the Los Angeles Lakers, displaying both promise and challenges. He scored four points on two-for-nine shooting as the Lakers lost 108-94 to the Sacramento Kings.

LeBron watched his son's game and reacted to Bronny's first basket, a driving layup, calling it 'tough' and urging him to 'get loose.'

Bronny's performance included two rebounds, two assists, and a steal in 21 minutes. His debut marks a significant moment amid LeBron's expressed intention of playing alongside his son, a feat never accomplished in the NBA.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)