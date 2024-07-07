Left Menu

Bronny James Shines with Potential, Faces Challenges in Lakers Debut

Bronny James, son of NBA legend LeBron James, made his debut for the Los Angeles Lakers in their Summer League game, scoring four points but struggling with his shot. Despite a challenging first game, he showed potential with key plays and contributions. LeBron has expressed a desire to play alongside his son in the NBA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 04:28 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 04:28 IST
Bronny James, the 19-year-old son of NBA icon LeBron James, made his Summer League debut for the Los Angeles Lakers, displaying both promise and challenges. He scored four points on two-for-nine shooting as the Lakers lost 108-94 to the Sacramento Kings.

LeBron watched his son's game and reacted to Bronny's first basket, a driving layup, calling it 'tough' and urging him to 'get loose.'

Bronny's performance included two rebounds, two assists, and a steal in 21 minutes. His debut marks a significant moment amid LeBron's expressed intention of playing alongside his son, a feat never accomplished in the NBA.

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

