Davis Thompson Soars to 9-Under 62, Takes Lead into Final Round at John Deere Classic

Davis Thompson made an impressive birdie run, shooting a 9-under 62 and taking a two-shot lead into the final round of the John Deere Classic. Despite challenges and competition from golfers like Eric Cole and Jordan Spieth, Thompson remains focused on achieving his first PGA Tour win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Silvis | Updated: 07-07-2024 09:35 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 09:35 IST
Davis Thompson soared to a remarkable 9-under 62 on a soft TPC Deere Run, seizing a two-shot lead going into the final round of the John Deere Classic.

Thompson recovered from a rough swing on the 17th, hitting a wedge from a tough angle to 8 feet, securing a birdie. Now at 21-under 192, this marks his first 54-hole lead in the PGA Tour.

The competition is intense, with Eric Cole and Aaron Rai in close pursuit. Thompson remains focused, acknowledging the challenge ahead but reaffirming his determination. In an event prone to low scores, victory will come to the most diligent.

