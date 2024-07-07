Toni Kroos Bids Farewell to Soccer: An Era Ends
Toni Kroos, a legendary German soccer player, officially retired after his team's loss to Spain in the European Championship quarterfinals. In an emotional Instagram post, Kroos thanked his supporters, teammates, and family. The 34-year-old leaves behind a decorated career with numerous titles won with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.
On Sunday, Germany's soccer legend Toni Kroos announced his retirement, following a dramatic quarterfinal loss to Spain in the European Championship.
Mikel Merino's last-minute goal during extra time sealed Spain's 2-1 victory, ending Kroos' illustrious career.
Kroos expressed gratitude to his fans, teammates, and family in an emotional Instagram post. The 34-year-old has an impressive record, winning a plethora of titles with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. He concluded by saying, "Thank you Football! You beautiful game. And… you're welcome! Over and out."
