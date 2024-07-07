Toni Kroos Bids Farewell to Soccer: An Era Ends

On Sunday, Germany's soccer legend Toni Kroos announced his retirement, following a dramatic quarterfinal loss to Spain in the European Championship.

Mikel Merino's last-minute goal during extra time sealed Spain's 2-1 victory, ending Kroos' illustrious career.

Kroos expressed gratitude to his fans, teammates, and family in an emotional Instagram post. The 34-year-old has an impressive record, winning a plethora of titles with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. He concluded by saying, "Thank you Football! You beautiful game. And… you're welcome! Over and out."

