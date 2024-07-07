Left Menu

Kevin Mayer's Heartbreaking Fall at Paris Diamond League

France's Kevin Mayer, a two-time Olympic silver medallist, crashed during the 110-metre hurdles leg of a triathlon at the Paris Diamond League. Mayer, who also holds the decathlon world record, fell after the eighth hurdle and appeared to suffer a thigh injury, leaving him in tears on the track.

  Country:
  • France

France's Kevin Mayer, a two-time Olympic silver medallist in decathlon, suffered a dramatic fall during the 110-metre hurdles leg of a triathlon at the Paris Diamond League on Sunday. Mayer, who holds the decathlon world record and is a two-time world champion, stumbled after the eighth hurdle with a likely thigh injury, and was visibly emotional as he stayed down on the Stade Charlety track.

The Paris 2024 Olympics are set to begin on July 26, with the first event of the decathlon scheduled for August 2. Fans and the athletic community are now anxiously awaiting updates on Mayer's condition and his potential to compete in the upcoming Olympics.

