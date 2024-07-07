Left Menu

Tazmin Brits Shines as South Africa Posts Competitive 177 Against India

Tazmin Brits scored a crucial fifty, helping South Africa set a target of 177 for 6 against India in the second women's T20I. Her performance was supported by Anneke Bosch and Laura Wolvaardt. Indian bowlers Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar put up a fight with two wickets each.

Updated: 07-07-2024 20:56 IST
Tazmin Brits made a well-timed fifty, propelling South Africa to a competitive 177 for 6 against India in the second women's T20I on Sunday. Brits, who scored 52 off 39 balls with six fours and a six, found solid support from Anneke Bosch, who contributed 40 runs.

Skipper Laura Wolvaardt added 22 runs to the total. On the Indian side, spinner Deepti Sharma and pacer Pooja Vastrakar led the bowling effort, claiming two wickets each. Their performances kept the game competitive and India within touching distance of a chase.

South Africa currently leads the three-match series 1-0. Brief Scores: South Africa: 177 for 6 in 20 overs (Tazmin Brits 52, Anneke Bosch 40, Laura Wolvaardt 22; Deepti Sharma 2/20, Pooja Vastrakar 2/37).

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

