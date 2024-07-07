Left Menu

Epic Clashes and Triumphs: Key Moments from Wimbledon Day Seven

Day seven at Wimbledon saw rain delays, stunning victories, and notable exits. Highlights include Donna Vekic reaching the quarter-finals as an unseeded player, strong performances from Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, and Madison Keys' unfortunate injury. Matches were delayed due to rain, making for a dramatic day.

Updated: 07-07-2024 23:17 IST
Day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships was marked by intense matchups, rain delays, and significant victories. Croatia's Donna Vekic became the first unseeded player to reach the quarter-finals this year after defeating Spain's Paula Badosa 6-2 1-6 6-4 in a rain-interrupted match.

Italian top seed Jannik Sinner showcased his prowess, defeating 14th seed Ben Shelton 6-2 6-4 7-6(9) to secure his spot in the quarter-finals. Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz also advanced, overcoming 16th seed Ugo Humbert with a 6-3 6-4 1-6 7-5 victory.

In a dramatic turn of events, Madison Keys was forced to retire due to injury, allowing French Open runner-up Jasmine Paolini to advance to her first Wimbledon quarter-finals. Rain delays earlier in the day added to the anticipation, with matches on Courts Two and the outer courts postponed until after 1100 GMT.

