Epic Clashes and Triumphs: Key Moments from Wimbledon Day Seven
Day seven at Wimbledon saw rain delays, stunning victories, and notable exits. Highlights include Donna Vekic reaching the quarter-finals as an unseeded player, strong performances from Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, and Madison Keys' unfortunate injury. Matches were delayed due to rain, making for a dramatic day.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships was marked by intense matchups, rain delays, and significant victories. Croatia's Donna Vekic became the first unseeded player to reach the quarter-finals this year after defeating Spain's Paula Badosa 6-2 1-6 6-4 in a rain-interrupted match.
Italian top seed Jannik Sinner showcased his prowess, defeating 14th seed Ben Shelton 6-2 6-4 7-6(9) to secure his spot in the quarter-finals. Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz also advanced, overcoming 16th seed Ugo Humbert with a 6-3 6-4 1-6 7-5 victory.
In a dramatic turn of events, Madison Keys was forced to retire due to injury, allowing French Open runner-up Jasmine Paolini to advance to her first Wimbledon quarter-finals. Rain delays earlier in the day added to the anticipation, with matches on Courts Two and the outer courts postponed until after 1100 GMT.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jannik Sinner Clinches First Grasscourt Title in Epic Halle Open Final
Jannik Sinner Triumphs in Halle, Claiming First Grasscourt Title
Jannik Sinner's Triumph: First Grass Court Title at Halle Open
Jannik Sinner Eyes Wimbledon Glory After Halle Triumph
Jannik Sinner downs Hubert Hurkacz to lift Halle Open title