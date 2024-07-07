Epic Clashes and Triumphs: Key Moments from Wimbledon Day Seven

Day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships was marked by intense matchups, rain delays, and significant victories. Croatia's Donna Vekic became the first unseeded player to reach the quarter-finals this year after defeating Spain's Paula Badosa 6-2 1-6 6-4 in a rain-interrupted match.

Italian top seed Jannik Sinner showcased his prowess, defeating 14th seed Ben Shelton 6-2 6-4 7-6(9) to secure his spot in the quarter-finals. Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz also advanced, overcoming 16th seed Ugo Humbert with a 6-3 6-4 1-6 7-5 victory.

In a dramatic turn of events, Madison Keys was forced to retire due to injury, allowing French Open runner-up Jasmine Paolini to advance to her first Wimbledon quarter-finals. Rain delays earlier in the day added to the anticipation, with matches on Courts Two and the outer courts postponed until after 1100 GMT.

