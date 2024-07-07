Yaroslava Mahuchikh Breaks 37-Year-Old World Record in Women's High Jump

Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh shattered a 37-year-old world record in the women's high jump by clearing 2.10 meters at the Paris Diamond League on Sunday. The jump outdid Bulgarian Stefka Kostadinova's long-standing record by one centimeter, establishing Mahuchikh as a significant figure in track and field.

Despite achieving this historic milestone, the 22-year-old remains humble about her chances at the Paris Olympics, scheduled to begin on July 26. "I am looking forward to the Olympic Games here. I am sure it will be a great competition with an even better atmosphere, but I know it will be hard and very competitive," she commented.

In a thrilling competition, Mahuchikh outperformed Australian world indoor champion Nicola Olyslagers. Mahuchikh cleared a height of 2.07 meters before smashing the world record with a 2.10-meter jump. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy praised her achievement, declaring it a testament to Ukrainian resilience. "Each such victory is incredibly important for our strength and unity," he wrote on X platform.

