Yaroslava Mahuchikh Breaks 37-Year-Old World Record in Women's High Jump
Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Mahuchikh set a new world record in women's high jump at the Paris Diamond League, clearing 2.10 meters. Despite this historic feat, Mahuchikh remains focused on the upcoming Paris Olympics. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy praised her achievement, calling it a symbol of national strength and unity.
Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh shattered a 37-year-old world record in the women's high jump by clearing 2.10 meters at the Paris Diamond League on Sunday. The jump outdid Bulgarian Stefka Kostadinova's long-standing record by one centimeter, establishing Mahuchikh as a significant figure in track and field.
Despite achieving this historic milestone, the 22-year-old remains humble about her chances at the Paris Olympics, scheduled to begin on July 26. "I am looking forward to the Olympic Games here. I am sure it will be a great competition with an even better atmosphere, but I know it will be hard and very competitive," she commented.
In a thrilling competition, Mahuchikh outperformed Australian world indoor champion Nicola Olyslagers. Mahuchikh cleared a height of 2.07 meters before smashing the world record with a 2.10-meter jump. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy praised her achievement, declaring it a testament to Ukrainian resilience. "Each such victory is incredibly important for our strength and unity," he wrote on X platform.
