Global Ticket Frenzy for 2028 LA Olympics: A Historic Start

Ticket sales for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics officially began worldwide last Thursday, following an unprecedented first week of local presales. Organizers emphasized the significant early demand, noting that more tickets were sold in the initial phase than during any previous Olympic Games' opening week.

In response to widespread interest, the LA28 committee launched 'Drop 1', which will continue until April 19. It offers tickets across various events, including high-demand opening and closing ceremonies. Initial sales were focused on residents of Los Angeles and Oklahoma City, who snapped up affordable tickets priced at $28.

However, complaints arose regarding ticket prices and availability. Organizers maintained that the substantial interest is a positive economic sign as they aim to fund the $7 billion operation primarily through ticket sales, sponsorships, and hospitality. Despite concerns, the committee remains committed to offering affordable options and warns against purchasing tickets from unofficial platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)