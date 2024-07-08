Injury Forces Grigor Dimitrov Out, Daniil Medvedev Advances to Wimbledon Quarter-Finals
Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov was forced to retire due to injury during his Wimbledon fourth round match against Daniil Medvedev. After a promising start, Dimitrov slipped and struggled to continue, ultimately conceding after eight games. Medvedev will now face top seed Jannick Sinner in the quarter-finals.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov was compelled to withdraw from his fourth round Wimbledon match against Daniil Medvedev due to an injury. The tenth seed took a medical timeout after the seventh game but could not regain his form.
In the initial stages, Dimitrov raced to a 3-0 lead, but Medvedev soon broke back. Dimitrov then suffered a slip on Court One and continued briefly before conceding after the eighth game, during which Medvedev served three aces.
With this victory, Medvedev, seeded fifth, will advance to the quarter-finals to face top seed Jannick Sinner. Although Medvedev leads their head-to-head record 6-5, Jannick Sinner has won their last five encounters.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mexico's Narrow Win Over Jamaica Marred by Captain's Injury
Mexico Edges Out Jamaica in Copa America Opener Despite Alvarez's Heartbreaking Injury
Edson Alvarez Injury: A Major Setback for Mexico in Copa America
"He wants to play next match": Tchouameni provides major update on Kylian Mbappe's injury
Hungary Forward Barnabás Varga Faces Surgery After Severe Injury at Euro 2024