Pakistani Coach Gillespie Emphasizes Fitness Ahead of Bangladesh Series

Pakistan Test coach Jason Gillespie stressed the crucial role of fitness in the team as they prepare for their two-match Test series against Bangladesh in August. Following their early exit from the T20 World Cup, the team faced severe criticism from former cricketers and fans.

Fielding lapses and inconsistency drew significant scrutiny. Additionally, the players' fitness levels became a focal point of critique from both fans and former stars such as Wasim Akram and Kamran Akmal.

Gillespie emphasized the non-negotiable importance of fitness in international cricket, stating, "Fitness is a fundamental aspect for any sportsman at the international level." He aims to enhance the squad's fitness, with Shan Masood expected to lead the team in the series.

Gillespie revealed his discussions with Test captain Masood about adopting an aggressive playing style. "I've spoken with Shan Masood, and we aim to play positive cricket while selecting the team based on opponents and conditions," Gillespie noted. He is also coordinating with Gary Kirsten for managing player workloads.

The former Australian pacer highlighted his focus on red-ball cricket and shared insights gained from conversations with past coaches like Jeff Lawson and Shaun Tait. Pakistan's Test series against Bangladesh kicks off on August 21 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, with the second match on August 30 at National Stadium Karachi.

