Thrilling Matches and Surprise Exits Mark Eighth Day of Wimbledon Championships
The eighth day of the Wimbledon tennis championships saw impressive performances and surprising exits. Ukrainian 21st seed Elina Svitolina stormed into the last eight, while Kazakh fourth seed Elena Rybakina advanced as Anna Kalinskaya retired hurt. Italian 25th seed Lorenzo Musetti also reached the quarter-finals for the first time.
Thrilling matches and surprising exits defined the eighth day of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Monday. Ukrainian 21st seed Elina Svitolina surged into the quarter-finals after defeating China's Wang Xinyu with a decisive 6-2, 6-1 win. Svitolina is set to face Kazakh fourth seed Elena Rybakina next.
In another key match, Elena Rybakina reached the quarter-finals for the third consecutive year, taking advantage of Russian 17th seed Anna Kalinskaya's retirement due to injury. Rybakina was leading 6-3, 3-0 when Kalinskaya withdrew.
Italian 25th seed Lorenzo Musetti also made headlines by overcoming a shaky start to beat French lucky loser Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2, thus securing his first-ever spot in the Wimbledon quarter-finals.
