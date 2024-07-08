Left Menu

James Anderson's Final Stand: English Cricket Legend

Veteran pacer James Anderson is set to play his final Test match against the West Indies at Lord's on July 10. Having formed a formidable partnership with Stuart Broad, Anderson's impressive career includes 700 wickets. Broad highlights Anderson’s dedication and skill, marking him as England's greatest-ever bowler.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 20:31 IST
Stuart Broad and James Anderson. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • United Kingdom

Veteran pacer James Anderson is set to bid farewell to international cricket in his final Test match against the West Indies at Lord's on July 10. The 42-year-old, who has partnered with Stuart Broad to form a destructive pace duo, has been lauded by Broad for his dedication to the art of bowling.

Anderson's career, which includes 700 wickets in 187 Test matches, places him third among the highest wicket-takers in the longest format and first among fast bowlers. Broad, who shared the field with Anderson in 138 of those Tests, praised his teammate's ability to master both seam and swing.

Broad described Anderson as an 'addict of the art of bowling', citing his rhythm, technique, and tactical approach as key factors in his longevity and success. With the opportunity to overtake Shane Warne's 708 wickets, Anderson's adaptability and continuous learning have cemented his status as England's greatest-ever bowler.

England will host the West Indies for a three-match Test series, crucial for the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle. Both teams aim to secure valuable points, with England currently in 9th place and the West Indies in 6th place.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

