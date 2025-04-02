Siraj's Stellar Bowling Shakes Up IPL Clash
Mohammed Siraj's impressive performance helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 169 for eight against Gujarat Titans. Siraj, alongside Arshad Khan and Ishant Sharma, dismantled the top order early. Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma's partnership provided stability, while Tim David contributed with a brisk 32 runs.
In a commanding display, Mohammed Siraj led the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a competitive score of 169 for eight against Gujarat Titans on Wednesday in the Indian Premier League.
The pivotal moment came when Siraj, Arshad Khan, and Ishant Sharma ripped through the RCB top order, leaving them reeling at 42/4 within the first seven overs.
Despite early setbacks, Liam Livingstone's stellar 54 and Jitesh Sharma's industrious 33 forged a crucial 52-run partnership, with Tim David providing a vital boost with his explosive 32 off 18 deliveries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
