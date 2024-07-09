Djokovic Dominates at Wimbledon, Advances to 15th Quarter-Final

Novak Djokovic showcased his finest form at this year's Wimbledon, easily overcoming Denmark's Holger Rune in straight sets—6-3, 6-4, 6-2—to secure his place in the quarter-finals for the 15th time.

The 37-year-old Serbian tennis star started strong, winning the initial 12 points on Centre Court against the tournament's 15th seed. Though Rune briefly threatened to turn the tide at the end of the second set, Djokovic's victory was never in serious doubt.

Rune, only 21, displayed moments of brilliance that delighted the audience, but his inconsistency proved costly, extending his losing streak against top-five opponents. Djokovic, aiming to equal Roger Federer's record of eight Wimbledon titles, will face Australia's Alex De Minaur in his record-setting 60th Grand Slam quarter-final on Wednesday.

