Rodri Calls for Better Player Protection Amid Tournament Injuries

Rodri, Spain's midfielder, urges for enhanced protection for football players following Pedri's tournament-ending injury. Pedri sustained a knee injury due to a tackle by Toni Kroos during Spain's quarterfinal against Germany. Spain's coach insists Kroos should have been penalized. Spain faces a physical challenge against France in the semifinals.

Munich | Updated: 09-07-2024 10:13 IST
Rodri has issued a call for greater player protection after his Spain teammate, Pedri, was ruled out of the rest of the European Championship.

Pedri suffered a knee injury from a heavy tackle by Germany's Toni Kroos during the quarterfinals, which Spain won 2-1.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente criticized the officiating, stating Kroos deserved a red card. Rodri emphasized the referee's role in maintaining fair play.

As Spain prepares for a physically demanding semifinal against France, Rodri anticipates a tough battle, highlighting the need to match France's physicality.

Germany's coach had earlier hinted at tough tactics against Spain's young talent, Lamine Yamal, prompting De la Fuente to advise Yamal on handling such challenges.

