Bumrah and Mandhana: ICC Players of the Month

In a stellar recognition of India's cricketing prowess, Jasprit Bumrah has been named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for June, following his exemplary performance in the T20 World Cup.

Adding to the nation's celebrations, Smriti Mandhana clinched the Women's Player of the Month accolade after her dominating displays in the ODI series against South Africa.

Bumrah stood out not just for his wicket-taking ability but also for his astonishing economy rate of 4.17 during the tournament.

Smriti Mandhana's consistent high scores, including two centuries, were crucial in securing victories for India, making her a deserving recipient of the award.

