Left Menu

Craig Bellamy Appointed Wales National Team Coach Until 2028

Craig Bellamy has been appointed as the head coach of the Wales national team, taking over from Rob Page. The announcement came from the Football Association of Wales. Bellamy, a former footballer with a notable career, has previously coached at Cardiff City and served as an assistant coach at Anderlecht and Burnley.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 15:26 IST
Craig Bellamy Appointed Wales National Team Coach Until 2028

Craig Bellamy has been appointed as the head coach of the Wales national team until 2028, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) announced on Tuesday. He succeeds Rob Page, who was dismissed last month following the team's failure to qualify for Euro 2024.

Bellamy, known for his successful playing career with clubs like Manchester City, Liverpool, and Newcastle United, made 78 appearances for Wales between 1998 and 2013. Since retiring in 2014, he has gained coaching experience with Cardiff City's Under-18 team and served as an assistant coach at Anderlecht and Burnley under Vincent Kompany.

"It's an incredible honour for me to be given the opportunity to lead my country, and it's the proudest moment of my career. It was always my ultimate dream to become the Cymru Head Coach, and I am ready for the challenge," Bellamy said in a statement.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024