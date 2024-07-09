Craig Bellamy Appointed Wales National Team Coach Until 2028
Craig Bellamy has been appointed as the head coach of the Wales national team, taking over from Rob Page. The announcement came from the Football Association of Wales. Bellamy, a former footballer with a notable career, has previously coached at Cardiff City and served as an assistant coach at Anderlecht and Burnley.
Craig Bellamy has been appointed as the head coach of the Wales national team until 2028, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) announced on Tuesday. He succeeds Rob Page, who was dismissed last month following the team's failure to qualify for Euro 2024.
Bellamy, known for his successful playing career with clubs like Manchester City, Liverpool, and Newcastle United, made 78 appearances for Wales between 1998 and 2013. Since retiring in 2014, he has gained coaching experience with Cardiff City's Under-18 team and served as an assistant coach at Anderlecht and Burnley under Vincent Kompany.
"It's an incredible honour for me to be given the opportunity to lead my country, and it's the proudest moment of my career. It was always my ultimate dream to become the Cymru Head Coach, and I am ready for the challenge," Bellamy said in a statement.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
