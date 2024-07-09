Left Menu

PCB Grants Coaches Full Command to Revive Team After World Cup Debacle

Following Pakistan's poor performance in the T20 World Cup, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has empowered head coaches Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie to revamp the team's prospects. Both coaches have shared their plans, emphasizing fitness and new skill-sets. The PCB ensures full backing for their strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 09-07-2024 16:20 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 16:20 IST
PCB Grants Coaches Full Command to Revive Team After World Cup Debacle
Mohsin Naqvi
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In response to Pakistan's dismal performance in the T20 World Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, has granted head coaches Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie complete authority to turn around the team's fortunes.

Pakistan faced a shocking loss to newcomers USA and arch-rivals India, leading to their early exit from the World Cup, which was held in the USA and the Caribbean.

Naqvi held a meeting with the head coaches, during which Kirsten and Gillespie outlined their plans to revamp the national squad. Naqvi assured the coaches of his full confidence and unconditional support from the cricket board in their efforts to improve the team's performance.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024