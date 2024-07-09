PCB Grants Coaches Full Command to Revive Team After World Cup Debacle

In response to Pakistan's dismal performance in the T20 World Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, has granted head coaches Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie complete authority to turn around the team's fortunes.

Pakistan faced a shocking loss to newcomers USA and arch-rivals India, leading to their early exit from the World Cup, which was held in the USA and the Caribbean.

Naqvi held a meeting with the head coaches, during which Kirsten and Gillespie outlined their plans to revamp the national squad. Naqvi assured the coaches of his full confidence and unconditional support from the cricket board in their efforts to improve the team's performance.

