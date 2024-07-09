Thrilling Victory: India Women Dominate in Third T20I against South Africa

In a high-intensity contest, India Women's cricket team showcased their prowess as they outplayed South Africa Women in the third T20I match, held on Tuesday. The visitors were bowled out for a mere 84 runs in just 17.1 overs.

Star bowler Pooja Vastrakar led the attack with four crucial wickets, conceding just 13 runs in her spell. Radha Yadav and Arundhati Reddy also made significant contributions, each capturing vital wickets at crucial moments.

The Indian team's disciplined bowling and solid fielding efforts were key to their comprehensive victory, highlighting their dominance in the series.

