Thrilling Victory: India Women Dominate in Third T20I against South Africa

In a gripping third T20I match, India Women's cricket team delivered a stellar performance, dismissing South Africa Women's team for 84 runs in 17.1 overs. Pooja Vastrakar shone brightly with a standout bowling figure of 4 wickets for 13 runs. The Indian bowlers showcased great synergy and teamwork, securing a dominant win.

Updated: 09-07-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 20:47 IST
In a high-intensity contest, India Women's cricket team showcased their prowess as they outplayed South Africa Women in the third T20I match, held on Tuesday. The visitors were bowled out for a mere 84 runs in just 17.1 overs.

Star bowler Pooja Vastrakar led the attack with four crucial wickets, conceding just 13 runs in her spell. Radha Yadav and Arundhati Reddy also made significant contributions, each capturing vital wickets at crucial moments.

The Indian team's disciplined bowling and solid fielding efforts were key to their comprehensive victory, highlighting their dominance in the series.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

