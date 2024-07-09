India Women Shine with Stellar Opening Partnership
India's women cricket team put up a strong opening partnership with Shafali Verma scoring 27 not out and Smriti Mandhana 54 not out. The team reached a total of 88 without losing any wickets in just 10.5 overs against the bowlers of the opposing team.
- Country:
- India
India's women cricket team showcased a powerful opening partnership as Shafali Verma remained unbeaten at 27 while Smriti Mandhana scored an impressive 54 not out. The duo accumulated a total of 88 runs without losing a wicket in just 10.5 overs.
The bowlers from the opposing team struggled to make an impact. Ayabonga Khaka bowled 2 overs for 20 runs, Marizanne Kapp managed a tighter spell with 3 runs conceded in her 2 overs, and Chloe Tryon gave away 8 runs in her 2 overs.
In addition, Nonkululeko Mlaba conceded 20 runs in her 2 overs, Eliz-mari Marx bowled 1 over for 11 runs, and Nadine de Klerk gave up 22 runs in 1.5 overs. These efforts were not enough to break the solid stand between Verma and Mandhana.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Women's Cricket Team Gears Up for Historic Test Against South Africa
Muhammad Wasim Named Head Coach for Pakistan Women's Cricket Team
Indian Women's Cricket Team Geared Up for One-Off Test Against South Africa
Afghan Women's Cricketers Seek ICC Backing for Refugee Team in Australia
India Women's Cricket Delivers Stunning Victory Against South Africa