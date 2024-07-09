India Women Shine with Stellar Opening Partnership

India's women cricket team showcased a powerful opening partnership as Shafali Verma remained unbeaten at 27 while Smriti Mandhana scored an impressive 54 not out. The duo accumulated a total of 88 runs without losing a wicket in just 10.5 overs.

The bowlers from the opposing team struggled to make an impact. Ayabonga Khaka bowled 2 overs for 20 runs, Marizanne Kapp managed a tighter spell with 3 runs conceded in her 2 overs, and Chloe Tryon gave away 8 runs in her 2 overs.

In addition, Nonkululeko Mlaba conceded 20 runs in her 2 overs, Eliz-mari Marx bowled 1 over for 11 runs, and Nadine de Klerk gave up 22 runs in 1.5 overs. These efforts were not enough to break the solid stand between Verma and Mandhana.

