Left Menu

India Women Shine with Stellar Opening Partnership

India's women cricket team put up a strong opening partnership with Shafali Verma scoring 27 not out and Smriti Mandhana 54 not out. The team reached a total of 88 without losing any wickets in just 10.5 overs against the bowlers of the opposing team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-07-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 21:31 IST
India Women Shine with Stellar Opening Partnership
Shafali Verma
  • Country:
  • India

India's women cricket team showcased a powerful opening partnership as Shafali Verma remained unbeaten at 27 while Smriti Mandhana scored an impressive 54 not out. The duo accumulated a total of 88 runs without losing a wicket in just 10.5 overs.

The bowlers from the opposing team struggled to make an impact. Ayabonga Khaka bowled 2 overs for 20 runs, Marizanne Kapp managed a tighter spell with 3 runs conceded in her 2 overs, and Chloe Tryon gave away 8 runs in her 2 overs.

In addition, Nonkululeko Mlaba conceded 20 runs in her 2 overs, Eliz-mari Marx bowled 1 over for 11 runs, and Nadine de Klerk gave up 22 runs in 1.5 overs. These efforts were not enough to break the solid stand between Verma and Mandhana.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024