Charlotte Edwards: A New Era for England Women's Cricket

Charlotte Edwards, a former captain and batter for England, has been appointed head coach of the England women's cricket team. With extensive experience in domestic and international T20 leagues, Edwards is set to lead the team in her first match against the West Indies on May 21.

Updated: 01-04-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 19:13 IST
Charlotte Edwards

Charlotte Edwards has taken up the mantle as head coach of the England women's cricket team, as announced by the England & Wales Cricket Board on Tuesday. Edwards is a seasoned cricketer, having represented her country in over 300 matches.

Since hanging up her boots in 2017, Edwards has carved a remarkable career in coaching, guiding teams in both domestic circuits and international T20 leagues, including Southern Vipers and Mumbai Indians. Expressing her enthusiasm, Edwards stated, "It means the world to me to have the three lions on my chest once again."

As the team prepares for the T20 World Cup and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, a new captain is yet to be named, marking a new chapter for the England women's cricket squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

