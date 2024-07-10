Argentina Secures Final Spot with 2-0 Win Over Canada

Defending champions Argentina secured their place in the Copa America final after a 2-0 victory over Canada in New Jersey's semi-final on Tuesday. Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi scored to propel Argentina to Sunday's final in Florida, where they will face either Uruguay or Colombia.

Messi, along with other senior squad members, expressed the significance of this opportunity, potentially their last chance for silverware. Despite Canada's strong start, Argentina took control after Alvarez's 22nd-minute opener and Messi's goal in the 51st minute.

Canada nearly equalized in the first half but fell short, ending their exceptional run in the tournament. Midfielder Stephen Eustaquio acknowledged Canada's impressive performance but admitted the outcome could have differed had they capitalized on early chances.

