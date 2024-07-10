Argentina Secures Final Spot with 2-0 Win Over Canada
Defending champions Argentina defeated Canada 2-0 in the Copa America semi-final, with goals from Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi. Argentina will face either Uruguay or Colombia in the final. Messi and other senior players see this as potentially their last shot at a major title. Canada put up a strong fight but ultimately fell short.
Defending champions Argentina secured their place in the Copa America final after a 2-0 victory over Canada in New Jersey's semi-final on Tuesday. Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi scored to propel Argentina to Sunday's final in Florida, where they will face either Uruguay or Colombia.
Messi, along with other senior squad members, expressed the significance of this opportunity, potentially their last chance for silverware. Despite Canada's strong start, Argentina took control after Alvarez's 22nd-minute opener and Messi's goal in the 51st minute.
Canada nearly equalized in the first half but fell short, ending their exceptional run in the tournament. Midfielder Stephen Eustaquio acknowledged Canada's impressive performance but admitted the outcome could have differed had they capitalized on early chances.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Argentina
- Copa America
- Julian Alvarez
- Lionel Messi
- semi-final
- Canada
- Uruguay
- Colombia
- final
- CONCACAF
ALSO READ
Afghanistan's Dramatic Semi-Final Berth in T20 World Cup
Bangladesh captain Shanto pinpoints moment when they lost hope of reaching T20 WC semi-final
US Soccer Team Set for Fall Friendlies Against Canada, New Zealand, and Panama
Canada Urges Citizens to Exit Lebanon Amid Escalating Tensions
ICC announces match officials for T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals