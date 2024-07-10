Left Menu

Defending champions Argentina defeated Canada 2-0 in the Copa America semi-final, with goals from Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi. Argentina will face either Uruguay or Colombia in the final. Messi and other senior players see this as potentially their last shot at a major title. Canada put up a strong fight but ultimately fell short.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 08:25 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 08:25 IST
Argentina Secures Final Spot with 2-0 Win Over Canada
AI Generated Representative Image

Defending champions Argentina secured their place in the Copa America final after a 2-0 victory over Canada in New Jersey's semi-final on Tuesday. Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi scored to propel Argentina to Sunday's final in Florida, where they will face either Uruguay or Colombia.

Messi, along with other senior squad members, expressed the significance of this opportunity, potentially their last chance for silverware. Despite Canada's strong start, Argentina took control after Alvarez's 22nd-minute opener and Messi's goal in the 51st minute.

Canada nearly equalized in the first half but fell short, ending their exceptional run in the tournament. Midfielder Stephen Eustaquio acknowledged Canada's impressive performance but admitted the outcome could have differed had they capitalized on early chances.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

