Spain's Triumph: Yamal's Historic Goal and Road to the Euro 2024 Final

In a thrilling semi-final encounter, Spain secured its place in the Euro 2024 final by defeating France 2-1. The match saw 16-year-old Lamine Yamal making history as the youngest player to score in the tournament.

France took an early lead when Randal Kolo Muani headed in a cross from Kylian Mbappé. But Yamal equalized with a moment of brilliance in the 21st minute, and Dani Olmo clinched the victory four minutes later.

Spain's coach Luis de la Fuente lauded the team's performance but warned that there is still room for improvement as they prepare to face either England or the Netherlands in Sunday's final in Berlin.

