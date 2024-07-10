Spain's Triumph: Yamal's Historic Goal and Road to the Euro 2024 Final
Spain has secured a spot in the Euro 2024 final with a 2-1 victory over France. Sixteen-year-old Lamine Yamal made history as the youngest scorer in the tournament. Coach Luis de la Fuente sees room for improvement as Spain prepares to face England or the Netherlands in the final.
- Country:
- Germany
In a thrilling semi-final encounter, Spain secured its place in the Euro 2024 final by defeating France 2-1. The match saw 16-year-old Lamine Yamal making history as the youngest player to score in the tournament.
France took an early lead when Randal Kolo Muani headed in a cross from Kylian Mbappé. But Yamal equalized with a moment of brilliance in the 21st minute, and Dani Olmo clinched the victory four minutes later.
Spain's coach Luis de la Fuente lauded the team's performance but warned that there is still room for improvement as they prepare to face either England or the Netherlands in Sunday's final in Berlin.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ambassador of India to France Jawed Ashraf inaugurates exhibition on '100 years of India at Olympics'
Sepp Kuss to Miss Tour de France Due to COVID-19 Recovery
Euro 2024: France secure Round of 16 spot after playing 1-1 draw with Poland
Investors Nervous as France Faces Political Extremes
RN's Radical Immigration Reform: Brave New France?