In a shocking turn of events, Kylian Mbappé was outclassed by 16-year-old Lamine Yamal as France fell 2-1 to Spain in the Euro 2024 semifinals. Mbappé, who had shed his vision-imparing mask, couldn't prevent France's early exit.

Yamal became the youngest goalscorer in European Championship history and is set to play in the final, a day after his 17th birthday. As Yamal & Spain advance, Mbappé, slated to join Real Madrid next, is left reflecting.

France's woes were evident, with no goals from open play and Mbappé missing a crucial opportunity late in the match. The France star's switch to mask-free play did little to change the outcome. "It's disappointing; I need a good rest now," he remarked about the tournament.

