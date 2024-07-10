Left Menu

Shock Defeat: Mbappé Outshone by 16-Year-Old Yamal in Euro 2024 Semifinals

Despite Kylian Mbappé ditching his mask, a 16-year-old Lamine Yamal overshadowed him, leading to a 2-1 defeat for France against Spain in the Euro 2024 semifinals. Yamal scored, making history as the youngest goalscorer in the European Championship. France's early exit has left Mbappé reflecting on unmet goals and resting before joining Real Madrid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 10-07-2024 08:53 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 08:53 IST
Shock Defeat: Mbappé Outshone by 16-Year-Old Yamal in Euro 2024 Semifinals
Kylian Mbappé
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a shocking turn of events, Kylian Mbappé was outclassed by 16-year-old Lamine Yamal as France fell 2-1 to Spain in the Euro 2024 semifinals. Mbappé, who had shed his vision-imparing mask, couldn't prevent France's early exit.

Yamal became the youngest goalscorer in European Championship history and is set to play in the final, a day after his 17th birthday. As Yamal & Spain advance, Mbappé, slated to join Real Madrid next, is left reflecting.

France's woes were evident, with no goals from open play and Mbappé missing a crucial opportunity late in the match. The France star's switch to mask-free play did little to change the outcome. "It's disappointing; I need a good rest now," he remarked about the tournament.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024