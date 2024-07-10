Shock Defeat: Mbappé Outshone by 16-Year-Old Yamal in Euro 2024 Semifinals
Despite Kylian Mbappé ditching his mask, a 16-year-old Lamine Yamal overshadowed him, leading to a 2-1 defeat for France against Spain in the Euro 2024 semifinals. Yamal scored, making history as the youngest goalscorer in the European Championship. France's early exit has left Mbappé reflecting on unmet goals and resting before joining Real Madrid.
In a shocking turn of events, Kylian Mbappé was outclassed by 16-year-old Lamine Yamal as France fell 2-1 to Spain in the Euro 2024 semifinals. Mbappé, who had shed his vision-imparing mask, couldn't prevent France's early exit.
Yamal became the youngest goalscorer in European Championship history and is set to play in the final, a day after his 17th birthday. As Yamal & Spain advance, Mbappé, slated to join Real Madrid next, is left reflecting.
France's woes were evident, with no goals from open play and Mbappé missing a crucial opportunity late in the match. The France star's switch to mask-free play did little to change the outcome. "It's disappointing; I need a good rest now," he remarked about the tournament.
