Gautam Gambhir Appointed New Head Coach of Team India

Gautam Gambhir, the former India opener, has been named the new head coach of Team India, a move celebrated by the Indian cricket fraternity. Members of the cricket community have expressed confidence that he will make the nation proud.

Gambhir's appointment comes shortly after Rahul Dravid's tenure concluded with India clinching the T20 World Cup, their first global title in 11 years. Gambhir was approached by the BCCI following his successful stint as a mentor for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), a team he previously led to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014.

The appointment was anticipated after VVS Laxman, head of the National Cricket Academy, declined the position. The community is eagerly looking forward to Gambhir's leadership, which will begin with a white-ball series in Sri Lanka starting July 27.

