Left Menu

Gautam Gambhir Appointed New Head Coach of Team India

Gautam Gambhir, former India opener, has been appointed as the new head coach of Team India. His appointment follows the end of Rahul Dravid's successful tenure. Gambhir, known for winning two IPL titles with KKR, has received widespread support and congratulations from the cricketing community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 14:54 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 14:54 IST
Gautam Gambhir Appointed New Head Coach of Team India
Gautam Gambhir
  • Country:
  • India

Gautam Gambhir, the former India opener, has been named the new head coach of Team India, a move celebrated by the Indian cricket fraternity. Members of the cricket community have expressed confidence that he will make the nation proud.

Gambhir's appointment comes shortly after Rahul Dravid's tenure concluded with India clinching the T20 World Cup, their first global title in 11 years. Gambhir was approached by the BCCI following his successful stint as a mentor for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), a team he previously led to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014.

The appointment was anticipated after VVS Laxman, head of the National Cricket Academy, declined the position. The community is eagerly looking forward to Gambhir's leadership, which will begin with a white-ball series in Sri Lanka starting July 27.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024