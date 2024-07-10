Alex De Minaur Withdraws from Wimbledon Quarter-Final Due to Hip Injury
Australian tennis player Alex De Minaur withdrew from his Wimbledon quarter-final match against Novak Djokovic because of a hip injury. De Minaur sustained the injury during his fourth-round victory over Frenchman Arthur Fils. He previously reached Grand Slam quarter-finals at the U.S. Open and French Open.
Australian tennis star Alex De Minaur has withdrawn from his Wimbledon quarter-final match against second seed Novak Djokovic, citing a hip injury. The ninth seed made the announcement on Wednesday.
De Minaur sustained the injury towards the end of his 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 fourth-round win against French player Arthur Fils on Monday. The 25-year-old Australian has previously reached two Grand Slam quarter-finals, bowing out to Dominic Thiem at the 2020 U.S. Open and Alexander Zverev at this year's French Open.
His withdrawal marks a significant setback in what has been a promising season for the young athlete.
