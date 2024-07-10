Left Menu

Barbora Krejcikova's Remarkable Wimbledon Journey

Barbora Krejcikova reached her first Wimbledon semi-final with a straight-sets victory over Jelena Ostapenko. The Czech player capitalized on her opponent's 35 unforced errors to clinch the match. Krejcikova will next face Elena Rybakina, last year's champion. This milestone comes after a challenging year marked by illness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 20:22 IST
Barbora Krejcikova reached her first Wimbledon semi-final on Wednesday, triumphing 6-4, 7-6(4) over Latvian 13th seed Jelena Ostapenko. The Czech 31st seed maintained her composure to outplay Ostapenko, whose 35 unforced errors undercut her bid for a second Grand Slam title.

Krejcikova, who will face 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the next round, broke in the third game of the first set and clinched the opener. Ostapenko showed signs of a comeback, breaking Krejcikova in the second set and taking a 4-1 lead, but she faltered once again, paving the way for Krejcikova's victory.

The match was decided in a tiebreak, where a brilliant crosscourt forehand from Krejcikova sealed her win. This achievement comes after a difficult period for Krejcikova, who battled illness earlier this year. 'It's an unbelievable moment,' she said after the match.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

