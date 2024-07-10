Elena Rybakina and Barbora Krejcikova Set for Wimbledon Semifinal Duel
Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, advanced to the semifinals with a dominant win over Elina Svitolina. Rybakina, the highest-seeded woman left, will face Barbora Krejcikova, who overcame Jelena Ostapenko to reach her first Wimbledon semifinal. Krejcikova expressed her joy despite challenges faced earlier this season.
Elena Rybakina, the reigning Wimbledon champion, is seen as a favorite to clinch her second title after defeating Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-2 to reach the semifinals on Wednesday.
Rybakina, known for her aggressive play and powerful serve, expressed contentment with her performance. She now boasts an impressive 19-2 record at the All England Club.
The 25-year-old, who is the highest-seeded woman remaining in the tournament, will next face Barbora Krejcikova. Krejcikova, a former French Open champion, staged a comeback to beat Jelena Ostapenko and secure her first Wimbledon semifinal berth.
