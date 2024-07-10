Left Menu

Elena Rybakina and Barbora Krejcikova Set for Wimbledon Semifinal Duel

Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, advanced to the semifinals with a dominant win over Elina Svitolina. Rybakina, the highest-seeded woman left, will face Barbora Krejcikova, who overcame Jelena Ostapenko to reach her first Wimbledon semifinal. Krejcikova expressed her joy despite challenges faced earlier this season.

Updated: 10-07-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 20:31 IST
Elena Rybakina and Barbora Krejcikova Set for Wimbledon Semifinal Duel
Elena Rybakina
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Elena Rybakina, the reigning Wimbledon champion, is seen as a favorite to clinch her second title after defeating Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-2 to reach the semifinals on Wednesday.

Rybakina, known for her aggressive play and powerful serve, expressed contentment with her performance. She now boasts an impressive 19-2 record at the All England Club.

The 25-year-old, who is the highest-seeded woman remaining in the tournament, will next face Barbora Krejcikova. Krejcikova, a former French Open champion, staged a comeback to beat Jelena Ostapenko and secure her first Wimbledon semifinal berth.

