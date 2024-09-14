Shubhankar Sharma Sizzles at Irish Open with Record-Tying Round
Shubhankar Sharma showcased an impressive 10-shot improvement in the second round of the Irish Open, tying the course record with a 6-under 65. This stellar performance helped him rise to the top 15 at the halfway stage, comfortably making the cut after a challenging first round.
Shubhankar Sharma delivered a stunning performance in the second round of the Irish Open, achieving a remarkable 10-shot improvement over his initial round. His sizzling 6-under 65 tied the course record, propelling him into the top 15 at the tournament's halfway stage.
Initially, Sharma faced the possibility of an early exit after a rough 4-over 75 in the first round at Royal County Down. However, he opened the second round with three consecutive birdies and maintained his momentum, finishing the day at 2-under for 36 holes.
The highlight of Sharma's improvement came after his disappointing first round, which started from the 10th hole and ended with a 75 despite an eagle and two birdies. His impressive turnaround in the second round included birdies on the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 5th, and 8th holes, among others.
