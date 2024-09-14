Head Reflects on Tactical Missteps as England Edges Out Australia in Thrilling T20I

Australia's stand-in captain, Travis Head, acknowledged his misjudgement in not bringing Matthew Short into the attack sooner, as the visitors narrowly missed clinching the series in the second T20I.

After posting an impressive total of 193/6, Australia succumbed to a three-wicket defeat against England, who capitalised on Liam Livingstone and Jacob Bethell's explosive batting.

England seemed poised for an easy victory, but Short's impressive spin bowling gave Australia a fighting chance. Short secured his maiden five-wicket haul (5/22), a bright spot in a game where Head later admitted that earlier intervention might have been pivotal.

'Good score, felt we were in the hunt,' Head commented post-match. 'We were pretty close, but should have bowled him earlier. We know what he's got to offer, a nice option moving into the next game.'

Australia also celebrated Jake Fraser-McGurk's return to form. Demoted to third in the batting order, Fraser-McGurk made an immediate impact, scoring 50 off 31 deliveries, showcasing his destructive potential.

Defending 194 proved challenging as Livingstone dismantled Australia's inexperienced bowling line-up. He scored 87 runs with a staggering strike rate of 185.11 before Short finally bowled him out, denying him the chance to finish the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)