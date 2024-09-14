Lando Norris' Title Hopes Dashed in Azerbaijan Qualifying
Lando Norris faced a setback in his Formula 1 title campaign on Saturday, qualifying only 17th for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. A yellow flag disrupted his fast lap, leaving him stuck outside the top 15. Norris remains second in the standings, trailing Max Verstappen by 62 points with eight rounds to go.
Lando Norris faced a crucial setback in his quest for the Formula 1 title as he managed only 17th in qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Saturday.
The McLaren driver appeared set to advance from the first qualifying session but was forced to slow due to a yellow flag, as he explained to broadcaster Sky, stating, 'I had to lift.'
Despite this, Norris remains second in the championship standings, 62 points behind leader Max Verstappen, with eight rounds still to race.
