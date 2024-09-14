Lando Norris' Title Hopes Dashed in Azerbaijan Qualifying

Lando Norris faced a crucial setback in his quest for the Formula 1 title as he managed only 17th in qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Saturday.

The McLaren driver appeared set to advance from the first qualifying session but was forced to slow due to a yellow flag, as he explained to broadcaster Sky, stating, 'I had to lift.'

Despite this, Norris remains second in the championship standings, 62 points behind leader Max Verstappen, with eight rounds still to race.

(With inputs from agencies.)