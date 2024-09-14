Left Menu

Bologna Battles Back for Dramatic Draw in Serie A

Bologna managed a 2-2 draw against Como despite facing early setbacks. Preparing for a Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk, Bologna rallied from two goals down. Meanwhile, AC Milan and Juventus remain winless but aim to excel in their upcoming fixtures.

Bologna's preparations for its Champions League debut have encountered challenges, but the team managed to upset Como's first Serie A home match in 21 years with a 2-2 draw on Saturday.

Despite being two goals down, Bologna earned three points from its first four matches. Bologna will host Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday, marking its second appearance in Europe's top competition since 1964.

AC Milan, also winless, is gearing up for its Champions League match against Liverpool on Tuesday. The Rossoneri hosted Venezia later, while Juventus visited Empoli, with both teams maintaining unbeaten records in Serie A.

Como started strong with a deflection off Bologna defender Nicolò Casale for an own goal, but the match was marked by twists including a revoked penalty decision and a last-minute equalizer by Samuel Iling-Junior.

