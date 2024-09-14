EPL Weekend Shocks: Haaland's Heroics, Slot's Setback, and Rashford's Revival

Manchester City maintained their perfect start to the English Premier League season with Erling Haaland scoring twice in a 2-1 victory over Brentford. The Norwegian striker's goals brought his tally to 99 for City, with Haaland narrowly missing a hat-trick after hitting the post in the 81st minute.

Liverpool experienced their first defeat under new manager Arne Slot, losing 1-0 to Nottingham Forest at Anfield. Callum Hudson-Odoi's spectacular 72nd-minute goal secured the surprise win for Forest, ending Liverpool's unbeaten streak.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford ended his 12-game goal drought as Manchester United triumphed 3-0 at Southampton, snapping a two-game losing streak. Rashford's pivotal goal was supplemented by Matthijs de Ligt's first for United and a stoppage-time score from Alejandro Garnacho.

