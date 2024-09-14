Left Menu

EPL Weekend Shocks: Haaland's Heroics, Slot's Setback, and Rashford's Revival

Erling Haaland's two goals secured a win for Manchester City against Brentford, continuing their perfect start to the season. Liverpool suffered their first loss under Arne Slot to Nottingham Forest. Manchester United recovered from recent defeats with a win at Southampton, highlighted by Marcus Rashford breaking his goal drought.

Updated: 14-09-2024 22:32 IST
Manchester City maintained their perfect start to the English Premier League season with Erling Haaland scoring twice in a 2-1 victory over Brentford. The Norwegian striker's goals brought his tally to 99 for City, with Haaland narrowly missing a hat-trick after hitting the post in the 81st minute.

Liverpool experienced their first defeat under new manager Arne Slot, losing 1-0 to Nottingham Forest at Anfield. Callum Hudson-Odoi's spectacular 72nd-minute goal secured the surprise win for Forest, ending Liverpool's unbeaten streak.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford ended his 12-game goal drought as Manchester United triumphed 3-0 at Southampton, snapping a two-game losing streak. Rashford's pivotal goal was supplemented by Matthijs de Ligt's first for United and a stoppage-time score from Alejandro Garnacho.

