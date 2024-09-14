Mohammed Shami Eyes Comeback After Injury Layoff

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who is recuperating from an ankle injury, remains uncertain about his return date to competitive cricket, emphasizing the need to be fully fit before his comeback.

Shami, who last played in the 2023 ODI World Cup final, has been sidelined following ankle surgery earlier this year. Speaking at the Cricket Association of Bengal's (CAB) annual awards ceremony, where his exemplary performances were recognized, Shami expressed his desire to return in top form.

''I'm working hard to come back soon because I know it's been a while since I've been with the team. However, I want to ensure there's no discomfort when I return. I have to work on my fitness,'' Shami told reporters.

