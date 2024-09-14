Left Menu

Mohammed Shami Eyes Comeback After Injury Layoff

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami is focusing on fully regaining fitness before returning to competitive cricket after an ankle injury. Shami, who last played in the 2023 ODI World Cup final, hinted at a possible domestic appearance in the Ranji Trophy. He was recently honored by the Cricket Association of Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-09-2024 22:58 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 22:58 IST
Mohammed Shami Eyes Comeback After Injury Layoff
Mohammed Shami
  • Country:
  • India

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who is recuperating from an ankle injury, remains uncertain about his return date to competitive cricket, emphasizing the need to be fully fit before his comeback.

Shami, who last played in the 2023 ODI World Cup final, has been sidelined following ankle surgery earlier this year. Speaking at the Cricket Association of Bengal's (CAB) annual awards ceremony, where his exemplary performances were recognized, Shami expressed his desire to return in top form.

''I'm working hard to come back soon because I know it's been a while since I've been with the team. However, I want to ensure there's no discomfort when I return. I have to work on my fitness,'' Shami told reporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Four-Year Mark in Jail: The Ongoing Legal Saga of Umar Khalid

Four-Year Mark in Jail: The Ongoing Legal Saga of Umar Khalid

 India
2
Security Forces Neutralize Three Terrorists in Baramulla Ahead of Assembly Elections

Security Forces Neutralize Three Terrorists in Baramulla Ahead of Assembly E...

 India
3
Rajasthan’s Economic Leap: Investors Confident in 'Double Engine' Government

Rajasthan’s Economic Leap: Investors Confident in 'Double Engine' Government

 India
4
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024