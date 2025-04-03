Kareena Kapoor Advocates Natural Aging: Shuns Cosmetic Enhancements for Lifelong Fitness

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan is making headlines for her stance against cosmetic surgeries. Speaking at a Mumbai event for nutritionist Rutuja Diwekar's book 'The Commonsense Diet', Kareena emphasized the value of natural aging over cosmetic procedures like Botox.

She stated, "Age is just a number. I aim to stay fit and independent as I age, continuing my work even into my 80s. This commitment entails eating right and maintaining mobility, rather than relying on cosmetic interventions." Kapoor discusses her preference for a lifestyle incorporating traditional practices such as consuming ghee and engaging in yoga.

On the professional front, Kareena recently impressed audiences at Lakme Fashion Week, marking 25 years of the event with a celebration of her diverse fashion history. She reflected on her journey, underscoring her heart-led approach to fashion, regardless of size. Kareena also announced her renewed partnership with Lakme, a brand she has represented for years.

