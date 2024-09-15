Ravichandran Ashwin Lauds Jasprit Bumrah as 'Once-in-a-Generation' Cricketer

Star Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has lavished praise on Jasprit Bumrah, calling him a 'once-in-a-generation' bowler. Following his exceptional showing at the T20 World Cup, Bumrah will return to Team India for the first time. The 30-year-old has been included in India's Test squad for the series against Bangladesh, commencing at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on September 19.

Speaking on Vimal Kumar's official YouTube channel, Ashwin remarked that India has traditionally been a batsman-dominated nation. However, he emphasized the importance of celebrating Bumrah, tagging him as the most valuable Indian cricketer at the moment. 'India has always been a country dominated by batsmen, and that's unlikely to change. But I'm overjoyed that we're celebrating Jasprit Bumrah. He's a once-in-a-generation bowler, and we should cherish him even more,' Ashwin stated. He went on to highlight the special treatment Bumrah received in Chennai, reflecting the city's admiration for bowlers.

Since his Test cricket debut in 2018, Bumrah has played 36 Test matches and claimed 159 wickets. The second Test against Bangladesh is set for Kanpur from September 27. The Indian squad for the first Test includes Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, and Yash Dayal.

(With inputs from agencies.)