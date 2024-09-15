Left Menu

Ravichandran Ashwin Lauds Jasprit Bumrah as 'Once-in-a-Generation' Cricketer

Star India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin praised Jasprit Bumrah, calling him a 'once-in-a-generation' bowler. Bumrah will rejoin Team India for the first time post his stellar T20 World Cup performance. Bumrah is in India's Test squad against Bangladesh, with the first match in Chennai on September 19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2024 13:30 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 13:30 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin Lauds Jasprit Bumrah as 'Once-in-a-Generation' Cricketer
Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin. (Picture: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Star Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has lavished praise on Jasprit Bumrah, calling him a 'once-in-a-generation' bowler. Following his exceptional showing at the T20 World Cup, Bumrah will return to Team India for the first time. The 30-year-old has been included in India's Test squad for the series against Bangladesh, commencing at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on September 19.

Speaking on Vimal Kumar's official YouTube channel, Ashwin remarked that India has traditionally been a batsman-dominated nation. However, he emphasized the importance of celebrating Bumrah, tagging him as the most valuable Indian cricketer at the moment. 'India has always been a country dominated by batsmen, and that's unlikely to change. But I'm overjoyed that we're celebrating Jasprit Bumrah. He's a once-in-a-generation bowler, and we should cherish him even more,' Ashwin stated. He went on to highlight the special treatment Bumrah received in Chennai, reflecting the city's admiration for bowlers.

Since his Test cricket debut in 2018, Bumrah has played 36 Test matches and claimed 159 wickets. The second Test against Bangladesh is set for Kanpur from September 27. The Indian squad for the first Test includes Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, and Yash Dayal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Centre's priority is development of tribals, poor, youth and women: PM Modi at Ranchi in Jharkhand.

Centre's priority is development of tribals, poor, youth and women: PM Modi ...

 India
2
Vijayawada Embraces Spiritual Journey as Sapta Jyotirlinga Yatra Train Departs

Vijayawada Embraces Spiritual Journey as Sapta Jyotirlinga Yatra Train Depar...

 India
3
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
4
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024