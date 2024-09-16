Race to IOC Presidency: A Diverse Set of Contenders

World athletics chief Sebastian Coe, multi-millionaire and Olympic newcomer Johan Eliasch, and Zimbabwe's Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry are among seven candidates vying for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) presidency, the IOC announced Monday. The election, set for March 2025, will replace current president Thomas Bach, who is stepping down after 12 years.

IOC Vice President Juan Antonio Samaranch, international cycling chief David Lappartient, Prince Feisal Al Hussein of Jordan, and international gymnastics federation head Morinari Watanabe are also in the race. The candidates will present their programs to the full IOC membership in January 2025, behind closed doors.

The IOC, which currently comprises 111 members, oversees the Olympic Games and its multi-billion-dollar industry. Bach's leadership has left the organization in a financially robust position, with secured funds amounting to $7.3 billion for 2025-28 and $6.2 billion for 2029-2032. The new president will initially serve an eight-year term, with a possible four-year extension if re-elected.

(With inputs from agencies.)