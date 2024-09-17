Left Menu

PSG's Strategy Shift: From Superstar Reliance to Collective Strength

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), under the ownership of Qatar Sports Investments since 2011, has transitioned from relying on superstars to focusing on collective strength. With the departure of major stars like Lionel Messi and Neymar, coach Luis Enrique has built a cohesive team, leading them to early successes in the French league.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 17-09-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 14:22 IST
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), a club transformed by its Qatari owners' hefty investments, has shifted its approach from star-studded rosters to a more balanced team strategy.

Following the exits of icons such as Lionel Messi and Neymar, coach Luis Enrique is betting on a mix of promising talents like Matvey Safonov and João Neves to drive success.

Enrique's focus on collective strength over individual brilliance has yielded immediate positive results, with PSG topping Ligue 1 and showcasing a formidable attack, raising hopes for their Champions League aspirations.

