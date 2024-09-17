PSG's Strategy Shift: From Superstar Reliance to Collective Strength

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), a club transformed by its Qatari owners' hefty investments, has shifted its approach from star-studded rosters to a more balanced team strategy.

Following the exits of icons such as Lionel Messi and Neymar, coach Luis Enrique is betting on a mix of promising talents like Matvey Safonov and João Neves to drive success.

Enrique's focus on collective strength over individual brilliance has yielded immediate positive results, with PSG topping Ligue 1 and showcasing a formidable attack, raising hopes for their Champions League aspirations.

