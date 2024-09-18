Ricky Ponting Appointed Head Coach of Punjab Kings
Australian cricket legend Ricky Ponting has been appointed as the head coach of IPL team Punjab Kings, succeeding Trevor Bayliss. Previously with Delhi Capitals, Ponting now looks to reverse Punjab's fortunes. Despite a strong squad, Punjab has struggled in recent seasons, failing to finish in the top five for the last seven years.
Australian cricket great Ricky Ponting has been named the head coach of IPL franchise Punjab Kings, replacing compatriot Trevor Bayliss, who coached the under-performing team for the past two seasons.
Ponting, previously with Delhi Capitals, signed a four-year contract with Punjab Kings. Under his guidance, Delhi Capitals reached the finals in 2020 but could not clinch the title.
The Punjab Kings, despite a strong core of players, have struggled in recent seasons. With Ponting at the helm, co-owners hope he can lead the team to their first IPL victory.
