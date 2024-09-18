Ricky Ponting Appointed Head Coach of Punjab Kings

Australian cricket great Ricky Ponting has been named the head coach of IPL franchise Punjab Kings, replacing compatriot Trevor Bayliss, who coached the under-performing team for the past two seasons.

Ponting, previously with Delhi Capitals, signed a four-year contract with Punjab Kings. Under his guidance, Delhi Capitals reached the finals in 2020 but could not clinch the title.

The Punjab Kings, despite a strong core of players, have struggled in recent seasons. With Ponting at the helm, co-owners hope he can lead the team to their first IPL victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)