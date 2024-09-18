Left Menu

Ricky Ponting Appointed Head Coach of Punjab Kings

Australian cricket legend Ricky Ponting has been appointed as the head coach of IPL team Punjab Kings, succeeding Trevor Bayliss. Previously with Delhi Capitals, Ponting now looks to reverse Punjab's fortunes. Despite a strong squad, Punjab has struggled in recent seasons, failing to finish in the top five for the last seven years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 15:34 IST
Ricky Ponting Appointed Head Coach of Punjab Kings
Ricky Ponting
  • Country:
  • India

Australian cricket great Ricky Ponting has been named the head coach of IPL franchise Punjab Kings, replacing compatriot Trevor Bayliss, who coached the under-performing team for the past two seasons.

Ponting, previously with Delhi Capitals, signed a four-year contract with Punjab Kings. Under his guidance, Delhi Capitals reached the finals in 2020 but could not clinch the title.

The Punjab Kings, despite a strong core of players, have struggled in recent seasons. With Ponting at the helm, co-owners hope he can lead the team to their first IPL victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024