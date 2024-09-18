Arunachal Pradesh Governor and Union Minister Discuss Sports Development

In an effort to further the development of sports infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh, Governor Lt Gen (Retd.) K T Parnaik on Wednesday convened with Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, in New Delhi.

The duo discussed strategic initiatives for promoting sports, enhancing infrastructure, and building capacity to encourage broader participation and achieve excellence in national and international arenas, as per an official Raj Bhavan statement.

Governor Parnaik underscored the notable achievements of sportspersons from the state, such as cricketer Techi Doria, weightlifter Yukar Sibi, shuttler Laa Talar, Taekwondo player Rupa Beyor, and Everester Kabak Yano. He stressed the importance of scouting young talent across districts, and called for advanced infrastructure, modern equipment, and comprehensive support systems to nurture this potential.

Union Minister Mandaviya responded positively, assuring support for athletes like Kabak Yano and funds to build a cricket stadium. Recognizing the sporting potential in Arunachal Pradesh's youth, Mandaviya promised additional administrative and infrastructure assistance for the state's sports sector.

