Premier League Referee Candidly Discusses Controversial Decisions in New 'Match Officials Mic'd Up' Series

Premier League referee Chris Kavanagh expressed discomfort over issuing a red card to Arsenal’s Declan Rice for kicking the ball away during a match against Brighton. Despite his reluctance, Kavanagh felt obligated to make the call. The incident, among others, was discussed in the first episode of the Premier League's 'Match Officials Mic'd Up' series.

Premier League referee Chris Kavanagh admitted he was uneasy about showing Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice a red card for kicking the ball away during a draw against Brighton & Hove Albion last month, yet felt it was necessary. The incident's audio was disclosed Tuesday in the Premier League's 'Match Officials Mic'd Up' series, where former referee Howard Webb joined ex-England striker Michael Owen to review in-game decisions.

In the audio, Kavanagh is heard communicating with his assistants, expressing reluctance: 'I don't like it, but he's knocked the ball.' Rice, already booked, had tapped the ball away from Joel Veltman to delay a free kick. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta later said he was 'amazed' by the second yellow card shown to Rice.

Kavanagh, facing a tough decision, said, 'Second yellow, for me. I had no choice, he knocks the ball away. As (Veltman's) about to kick it, he knocks the ball,' confirming his tough stance. 'I have no choice. He's put me in an awful position. Dec, you need to go I'm afraid.'

The Premier League aims for the show to clarify the decision-making processes by on-field and VAR officials, following heavy criticism last season. Webb, chief operating officer of referees' body the PGMOL, affirmed Kavanagh's decision: 'Once he's seen Declan Rice clearly kick the ball away, he had no choice.'

Another incident discussed involved Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin receiving a penalty against Brighton, later overturned by VAR after showing that Calvert-Lewin had accidentally stepped on Brighton defender Lewis Dunk's foot. Webb noted, 'Sometimes the referee's call will be clearly and obviously wrong, and in this case, it was. It required VAR intervention.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

