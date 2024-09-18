Elite Athletes Set to Compete in Kolkata 25K Race
Top Indian and international athletes will compete in the Kolkata 25K race on December 15 at Red Road. The event, a World Athletic Gold Label Race, offers USD 142,214 in prize money. In 2023, Daniel Simiu Ebenyo set a world record for the 25km distance.
Top Indian and international athletes are gearing up to compete in the Kolkata 25K race slated for December 15 at Red Road.
The Tata Steel World 25K, recognized as a World Athletic Gold Label race, boasts a prize fund of USD 142,214, as announced in a media statement.
The 2023 edition saw Daniel Simiu Ebenyo setting a world record by clocking in at 1:11.13 seconds for the 25km distance. Additionally, the event will feature categories for amateur runners. Registration begins this Thursday.
