Frustration for Mohun Bagan as They Draw Goalless in AFC Champions League Opener

Mohun Bagan kicked off their AFC Champions League Two journey with a frustrating goalless draw against Tajikistan's FC Ravshan at the Salt Lake Stadium on Wednesday.

Despite better ball control and numerous chances, the ISL Shield champions couldn't break the deadlock, leaving their 18,908 home supporters without a victory to celebrate.

Scrutiny of Spanish coach Juan Ferrando intensified as Mohun Bagan's disappointing performance followed a series of lackluster results, including blowing two-goal leads in their last two matches and losing the Durand Cup final to NorthEast United FC.

The Mariners started strong but struggled to convert possession into goals. The first half saw Dimitri Petratos weave past two defenders only to have his shot blocked, and goalkeeper Vishal Kaith making a crucial save in the 28th minute to keep the score level. Ashish Rai's yellow card in the 29th minute highlighted their mounting frustration.

The second half did not fare much better, with missed opportunities including Jason Cummings' feeble attempt in the 76th minute, Petratos' disallowed goal in the 88th, and Liston Colaco's wide shot in the 90th minute. The end result was a disappointing draw, adding pressure on the team and its coach.

Ravshan, who qualified as runners-up in the 2023 Tajikistan Higher League, are making their debut in the newly formatted ACL-II, which features 32 teams split into East and West zones. Mohun Bagan, ISL 2023-24 Shield winners, are in Group A and must aim for a top-two finish to advance to the round of 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)