Essex Cricket Team Fined for Failing to Address Systemic Racism

The Essex cricket team has been fined 100,000 pounds for not addressing systemic racism between 2001-2010. Half the fine is suspended for two years. An independent panel highlighted a culture of discrimination within the club. The England's Cricket Regulator cautioned and reprimanded the team for future conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 18-09-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 21:58 IST
The Essex cricket team has been fined 100,000 pounds ($132,000), with half of the penalty suspended for two years, after admitting to systemic racist language and conduct between 2001 and 2010.

The England's Cricket Regulator, responsible for ensuring rule compliance, cautioned and reprimanded the team for future conduct. An independent panel found that the use of discriminatory language was ingrained at various levels of the club, pointing to a culture that went unchallenged by management and senior players alike.

The review, prompted by allegations from former players Jahid Ali, Maurice Chambers, and Zoheb Sharif, noted Essex's improvements in equality, diversity, and inclusion. Richard Gould, ECB's CEO, condemned the historical behavior and emphasized the importance of learning from these experiences to prevent recurrence.

