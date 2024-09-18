Left Menu

Rory McIlroy: The Complex Path to Unifying Golf's Rival Circuits

Rory McIlroy discussed the main obstacles preventing a deal between the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit. He highlighted differing player opinions and the U.S. Department of Justice's antitrust concerns. Despite the challenges, McIlroy remains optimistic about aligning the interests of both sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 22:47 IST
Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy has highlighted the primary obstacles delaying a potential agreement between the PGA Tour and Saudi-funded LIV Golf circuit, citing conflicting player perspectives and concerns from the U.S. Department of Justice regarding antitrust laws.

The four-time major winner, who sits on a key 'transaction committee,' emphasized that varying interests among players on both tours and the Justice Department's scrutiny are complicating discussions.

Initially, LIV Golf shook up the golfing world with large contracts and lucrative events. Although an initial framework to unify commercial operations was announced in June 2023 and expired at the year's end, McIlroy remains hopeful as decision-makers continue to work towards a possible deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

