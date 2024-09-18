Rory McIlroy: The Complex Path to Unifying Golf's Rival Circuits

Rory McIlroy has highlighted the primary obstacles delaying a potential agreement between the PGA Tour and Saudi-funded LIV Golf circuit, citing conflicting player perspectives and concerns from the U.S. Department of Justice regarding antitrust laws.

The four-time major winner, who sits on a key 'transaction committee,' emphasized that varying interests among players on both tours and the Justice Department's scrutiny are complicating discussions.

Initially, LIV Golf shook up the golfing world with large contracts and lucrative events. Although an initial framework to unify commercial operations was announced in June 2023 and expired at the year's end, McIlroy remains hopeful as decision-makers continue to work towards a possible deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)