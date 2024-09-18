Ansu Fati Returns to Barcelona Squad for Champions League Clash

Barcelona has announced the return of Ansu Fati, who has recovered from a foot injury, making him available for the upcoming Champions League match against Monaco.

The 21-year-old forward was listed in the team's squad for Thursday's crucial clash, which could see him make his first appearance this season.

Fati was out of action since 2023 after sustaining a right foot injury shortly after returning from a loan stint at Brighton. Coach Hansi Flick, in his debut season with Barcelona, remains without other key players like Dani Olmo, Gavi, Ronald Araujo, and Frenkie de Jong due to injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)