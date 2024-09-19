Daniel Ricciardo Addresses Singapore Grand Prix Speculation
Daniel Ricciardo addressed rumors about his potential replacement ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix. The Australian driver, focused on his contract for the next season, refuted speculations that this could be his last race. He acknowledged ongoing speculation and the unpredictability of his career in Formula One.
Amid rampant rumors, Daniel Ricciardo has spoken out about his potential replacement ahead of Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix. The 35-year-old Australian driver insisted he was unaware of any concrete decisions regarding his future with the Red Bull-owned RB team, emphasizing that his primary focus remains on securing a contract for 2025.
Ricciardo, addressing the media on Thursday, expressed uncertainty but remained hopeful for a resolution soon. 'I can't give too many details but in terms of contract, our dates pretty much come into this window now, so basically I do expect a yes or a no for '25,' he stated.
Speculation has been rife that New Zealand's Liam Lawson could replace him, especially after Lawson stepped in for Ricciardo last season. However, Ricciardo dismissed immediate concerns while acknowledging the unpredictability of the sport. 'People have not seen through a season before, so it's nothing new in some ways,' he concluded.
(With inputs from agencies.)
