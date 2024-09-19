Left Menu

Gautam Gambhir Steps In as India's New Cricket Coach

Former India head coach Rahul Dravid expressed confidence in his successor, Gautam Gambhir, to excel with the national team. Dravid praised Gambhir's extensive experience and anticipates the team will benefit from his leadership. The Indian team is set to play multiple Test matches under Gambhir's tenure.

Former India head coach Rahul Dravid has high expectations for his successor, Gautam Gambhir, foreseeing a 'great' tenure with the national team. Speaking at the launch of 'Digital Classroom' provider 'Roombr' on Thursday, Dravid highlighted Gambhir's ample experience as both player and coach.

Starting his coaching journey with the tour of Sri Lanka in July-August, Gambhir has already shown promise. 'He has got a lot of experience, as a player also he has played a lot, he obviously coached quite a bit. I am sure he will be great,' Dravid remarked. Dravid had previously led India to the T20 World Cup title in June.

Dravid emphasized that each coach brings unique insights and abilities, which is expected to benefit the team under Gambhir's guidance. The Indian cricket team, which reached the final of the ODI World Cup and World Test Championship under Dravid, is set to start their Test season under Gambhir's leadership on Thursday. They have a packed schedule, including tests against Bangladesh, New Zealand, and a five-match series in Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

