India Eyes Top 10 in 2036 Olympics, Sets Sights on Top Five Sports Nations by 2047
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced India's ambitious plans to host the 2036 Olympics and to finish in the top 10 in the medals tally. Speaking at the 'Viksit Bharat Ambassador - Yuva Connect' initiative in Pune, Mandaviya outlined the objective to make India one of the top five sports nations by 2047, emphasizing the role of initiatives like Khelo India and the Targeted Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) in achieving this goal.
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday announced that India is aiming to host the 2036 Olympics and achieve a top 10 finish in the medals tally.
Speaking at the 'Viksit Bharat Ambassador - Yuva Connect' initiative at SP College in Pune, Mandaviya emphasized India's goal to rank among the top five sports nations by 2047. He highlighted the need for special focus on the sports sector to develop world-class athletes.
Mandaviya detailed the efforts behind initiatives like Khelo India and Khelo India Rising Talent Identification (KIRTI), which have identified over one lakh talented sportspersons. These athletes receive targeted support under the Targeted Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) through training, nutrition, and international exposure. The minister also lauded the recent increase in India's Paralympic medals.
