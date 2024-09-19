Left Menu

India Eyes Top 10 in 2036 Olympics, Sets Sights on Top Five Sports Nations by 2047

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced India's ambitious plans to host the 2036 Olympics and to finish in the top 10 in the medals tally. Speaking at the 'Viksit Bharat Ambassador - Yuva Connect' initiative in Pune, Mandaviya outlined the objective to make India one of the top five sports nations by 2047, emphasizing the role of initiatives like Khelo India and the Targeted Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) in achieving this goal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 19-09-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 22:16 IST
India Eyes Top 10 in 2036 Olympics, Sets Sights on Top Five Sports Nations by 2047
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday announced that India is aiming to host the 2036 Olympics and achieve a top 10 finish in the medals tally.

Speaking at the 'Viksit Bharat Ambassador - Yuva Connect' initiative at SP College in Pune, Mandaviya emphasized India's goal to rank among the top five sports nations by 2047. He highlighted the need for special focus on the sports sector to develop world-class athletes.

Mandaviya detailed the efforts behind initiatives like Khelo India and Khelo India Rising Talent Identification (KIRTI), which have identified over one lakh talented sportspersons. These athletes receive targeted support under the Targeted Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) through training, nutrition, and international exposure. The minister also lauded the recent increase in India's Paralympic medals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024