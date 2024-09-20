Left Menu

Federal Reserve Enacts Bold Rate Cuts Amidst Divided Support

The Federal Reserve's recent decision to cut interest rates sparked internal debate among its 19 policymakers. While Fed Governor Michelle Bowman's dissent was the only formal objection, analysts suggest others had reservations. Clues indicate a deeper division, with multiple policymakers preferring smaller cuts. Despite the split, the larger cut prevailed.

Updated: 20-09-2024 01:46 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 01:46 IST
Federal Reserve Enacts Bold Rate Cuts Amidst Divided Support
The Federal Reserve's recent interest rate cut decision reveals internal tensions among policymakers. While Fed Governor Michelle Bowman was the lone formal dissenter, many others may have had reservations, according to analysts who have scrutinized the outcome.

During the Sept. 17-18 meeting, the Fed reduced the policy rate to 4.75%-5.00%, a full half-percentage point cut. This was more than the quarter-point cut most analysts had anticipated. A closer look at the rate-path projections, known as the 'dot plot,' shows a split view on future policy actions.

This bold move sets the stage for consecutive quarter-point rate cuts through June, as predicted by Goldman Sachs. Despite reservations among some policymakers, the leadership pushed through the larger cut, potentially opening the door for continued aggressive rate cuts to support the economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

