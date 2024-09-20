Federal Reserve Enacts Bold Rate Cuts Amidst Divided Support

The Federal Reserve's recent interest rate cut decision reveals internal tensions among policymakers. While Fed Governor Michelle Bowman was the lone formal dissenter, many others may have had reservations, according to analysts who have scrutinized the outcome.

During the Sept. 17-18 meeting, the Fed reduced the policy rate to 4.75%-5.00%, a full half-percentage point cut. This was more than the quarter-point cut most analysts had anticipated. A closer look at the rate-path projections, known as the 'dot plot,' shows a split view on future policy actions.

This bold move sets the stage for consecutive quarter-point rate cuts through June, as predicted by Goldman Sachs. Despite reservations among some policymakers, the leadership pushed through the larger cut, potentially opening the door for continued aggressive rate cuts to support the economy.

